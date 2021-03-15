Overview of Dr. David Salvatore, DO

Dr. David Salvatore, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Salvatore works at Gilbert Neurology in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.