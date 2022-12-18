See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Samadi, MD

Urology
4.3 (92)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Samadi, MD

Dr. David Samadi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Samadi works at David B Samadi MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samadi's Office Locations

    David B Samadi MD PC
    485 Madison Ave Fl 21, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-8779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr.SAMADI has created a mobile, highly professional team with respect to patients and love of life!
    Nikita Denisenkov — Dec 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Samadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184631509
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memoria Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Montefiore Medical Cen
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Samadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samadi works at David B Samadi MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Samadi’s profile.

    Dr. Samadi has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Samadi speaks Arabic, French, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Samadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

