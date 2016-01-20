Dr. David Samara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Samara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Samara, MD
Dr. David Samara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE) and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Samara's Office Locations
First Coast Ltc Inc.6555 Chester Ave Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 265-8209
Cathedral Care333 E Ashley St, Jacksonville, FL 32202 Directions (904) 798-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate, listens well!!!
About Dr. David Samara, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE)
- Urology
Dr. Samara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samara works at
Dr. Samara speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Samara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samara.
