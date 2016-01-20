Overview of Dr. David Samara, MD

Dr. David Samara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE) and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Samara works at First Coast Ltc, Inc in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.