Dr. David Samenuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samenuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Samenuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Samenuk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Samenuk works at
Locations
-
1
Miracle Ear127 Main St, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 395-4909
-
2
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc133 Littleton Rd Ste 202, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (781) 395-4909
-
3
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc500 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (781) 395-4909
-
4
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc92 Montvale Ave Ste 3400, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 395-4909
- 5 50 Rowe St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 979-3440
-
6
Mystic Cardiology137 Main St, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 395-4909
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samenuk?
I would absolutely recommend him and his amazing staffhe has been very informative about my condition, current treatment options, and potential future options should things change.
About Dr. David Samenuk, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376517532
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samenuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samenuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samenuk works at
Dr. Samenuk has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samenuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Samenuk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samenuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samenuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samenuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.