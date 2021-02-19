Overview

Dr. David Samsami, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Karolinska Institutet, Medicinska Fakulteten and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Samsami works at David Samsami MD Inc in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kaneohe, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.