Dr. David Samsami, MD
Dr. David Samsami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Samsami, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Karolinska Institutet, Medicinska Fakulteten and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
David Samsami MD Inc, 850 W Hind Dr Ste 210, Honolulu, HI 96821, (808) 247-7770
Castle Professional Center, 45-1151 Kamehameha Hwy Ste C, Kaneohe, HI 96744, (808) 247-7770, Monday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Tuesday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Wednesday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Thursday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Friday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Saturday 8:30am - 12:30pm
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AlohaCare
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Hawaii Mainland Administrators (HMA)
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samsami is one of the most compassionate doctor that I have ever met. He takes the time to explain any medical procedure that has to be done, and simplifies medical terminology. Never rushes you out of his office and always listens with an open ear.... I am so very fortunate,and blessed to have him as my Doctor...??
About Dr. David Samsami, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
- 1043382005
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis MC
- Hudding University Hospital, Stockholm Sweden
- Karolinska Institutet, Medicinska Fakulteten
- Hendon London, England
Dr. Samsami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samsami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samsami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samsami works at
Dr. Samsami speaks Spanish and Swedish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Samsami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samsami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samsami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samsami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.