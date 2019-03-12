Overview of Dr. David Chan, MD

Dr. David Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at SMITH INSTITUTE FOR UROLOGY in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.