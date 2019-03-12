Dr. David Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Chan, MD
Dr. David Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
The Arthur Smith Institute For Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Northwell Health136-17 39 4 Fl Ave Ste Cf-E, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 559-3600
Northwell Health136-17 39 4 Fl Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 559-3600
North Shore LIJ Medical Group13620 38th Ave Ste Cfe, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 396-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan is an excellent urologist. He saw me through the process of getting green light laser surgery on my prostate with patience and an excellent bed-side manor. He answers all questions and even followed up on the phone the day after the surgery and always calls back when I had follow up questions.
About Dr. David Chan, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- James B Brady Urol Inst/Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins Medical Institute
- Johns Hopkins Medical Institute
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.