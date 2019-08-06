See All Podiatrists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. David Sandberg, DPM

Podiatry
2.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Sandberg, DPM

Dr. David Sandberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sandberg works at University Orthopedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandberg's Office Locations

    University Orthopedic Clinic
    501 19th St Ste 601, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 523-5655
    Parkwest Medical Center
    9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 523-5655
    Women's Health Associates
    9330 Park West Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 523-5655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 06, 2019
    I broke my foot walking yes walking I curled it on the edge of my drive. Dr Sandberg did surgery and added a pin for proper healing... He has been a very great Dr. his bedside manners are as friendly as can be and his work was definitely considered to be s great job
    Darlene — Aug 06, 2019
    About Dr. David Sandberg, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336157239
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sandberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandberg works at University Orthopedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sandberg’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

