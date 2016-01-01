Dr. David Sanders, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sanders, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Sanders, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Clarksburg, WV. They completed their residency with Wvu School Of Dentistry-Orthodontics
Clarksburg Orthodontic Office130 S 2nd St, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Directions (304) 576-6916MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Morgantown Orthodontic Office1321 Dorsey Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 576-6915MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kingwood Orthodontic Office420 Morgantown St, Kingwood, WV 26537 Directions (304) 576-6914Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Dental Network of America
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- United Concordia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Sanders, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1841204336
Education & Certifications
- Wvu School Of Dentistry-Orthodontics
- Orthodontics
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanders using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
572 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
