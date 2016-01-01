Overview

Dr. David Sanders, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Clarksburg, WV. They completed their residency with Wvu School Of Dentistry-Orthodontics



Dr. Sanders works at Sanders' Orthodontics in Clarksburg, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV and Kingwood, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.