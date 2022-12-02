Dr. David Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Santos, MD
Dr. David Santos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos' Office Locations
-
1
South Seattle Hearing Aids16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 505, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 242-3696
-
2
Facial Beauty1260 116th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 227-4000
-
3
Facialbeauty.com Pllc11040 Main St Ste 102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-8160
-
4
Seattle Plastic Surgery600 Broadway Ste 320, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 787-0784Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos?
He solved my problem with proper treatment.
About Dr. David Santos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386674802
Education & Certifications
- Beeson Aesthetic Surg Inst
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Chronic Sinusitis and Swimmer's Ear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santos speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.