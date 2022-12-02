Overview of Dr. David Santos, MD

Dr. David Santos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Santos works at Proliance South Seattle Otolaryngology Clinic in Burien, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Chronic Sinusitis and Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.