Overview of Dr. David Saperstein, MD

Dr. David Saperstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Saperstein works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Burlington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.