Dr. David Saperstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Saperstein, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Center for Complex Neurology, EDS & POTS1010 E McDowell Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 900-9404Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Health Net
- Self Pay
Dr. Saperstein took ample time to perform a comprehensive evaluation and carefully addressed my questions and concerns. I was absolutely impressed by his expertise and keen eye for detail! For context, I have a rare and debilitating neurological condition that is treatable. I’ve seen various doctors over several years and have not been able to get a clear diagnosis anywhere. Dr. Saperstein’s diagnosis and treatment plan has finally given me hope and may very well change the course of my life. Overall, I feel very reassured and satisfied.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871585711
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center (Residency)|Wilford Hall-Usaf Medical Center
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts
- Neurology
Dr. Saperstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saperstein has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Saperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saperstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.