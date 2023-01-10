See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. David Saperstein, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Saperstein, MD

Dr. David Saperstein, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Saperstein works at Center for Complex Neurology, EDS & POTS in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saperstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Complex Neurology, EDS & POTS
    1010 E McDowell Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 900-9404
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Calmare® Therapy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Health Net
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. David Saperstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871585711
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Sw Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center (Residency)|Wilford Hall-Usaf Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Saperstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saperstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saperstein works at Center for Complex Neurology, EDS & POTS in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Saperstein’s profile.

    Dr. Saperstein has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Saperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saperstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

