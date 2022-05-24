Dr. David Sapperstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sapperstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Sapperstein, DPM
Dr. David Sapperstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO.
Dr. Sapperstein's Office Locations
Advanced Foot Care Center PC828 SW BLUE PKWY, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 525-2900
- 2 4681 Osage Beach Pkwy Ste 13, Osage Beach, MO 65065 Directions (573) 348-3133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saperstein has done two bunionectomies and other foot care with my family for over 20 years. I can fully recommend his care.
About Dr. David Sapperstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1437262284
Dr. Sapperstein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapperstein.
