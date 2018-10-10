Overview of Dr. David Sarcu, MD

Dr. David Sarcu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Sarcu works at Dreyer Medical Group Ltd in Aurora, IL with other offices in St Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.