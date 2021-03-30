Dr. David Sarraf, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sarraf, OD
Overview of Dr. David Sarraf, OD
Dr. David Sarraf, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Sarraf works at
Dr. Sarraf's Office Locations
-
1
Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-3090
- 2 200 Stein Plz Ds 1340, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarraf?
the techs had done the basics, and after a one hour wait, Dr Sarraf saw me, explaining the nature of my eye condition, the degree of activity, the prognosis. AS a skilled health communicator myself, I thought he was a bit hurried. He did answer my questions.
About Dr. David Sarraf, OD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1477577591
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA Sch Med|Moorfields Eye Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Toronto Hosp/u Toronto
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarraf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarraf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarraf works at
Dr. Sarraf has seen patients for Drusen, Retinal Dystrophy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarraf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarraf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarraf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.