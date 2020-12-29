Overview

Dr. David Sassano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Sassano works at Access Health Care Physicians in Hudson, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Inverness, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.