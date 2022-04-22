Dr. David Savin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Savin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-2684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Desert Orthopedics151 S Sunrise Way Ste 500, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 568-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
So far so good. Dr. Savin did my shoulder replacement three days ago and my pain has been minimal and I’m excited and ready to start PT. The staff at Eisenhower was absolutely amazing and made my very first surgery (at 66 years old) way less intimidating. I can’t imagine having had a better experience. Thank you all so much.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932498797
- Rush University
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
