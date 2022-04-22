Overview of Dr. David Savin, MD

Dr. David Savin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Savin works at Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.