Dr. David Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sawyer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sawyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 226-6961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawyer?
I have been Dr. Sawyer’s patient since July 2020. He has been outstanding and very attentive in addressing my issues. He is very understanding, compassionate, and extremely professional. Dr. Sawyer takes all the time necessary to listen to my questions and addresses all of my concerns. His assistant, Shannon, is amazing! She responds to calls in an extremely timely manner, with genuine concern.
About Dr. David Sawyer, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710971577
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital|Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Dr. Sawyer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.