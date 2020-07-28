Dr. David Sax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sax, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Sax, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
University Park Dermatology8451 Shade Ave Ste 205, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 360-2477
Apollo Beach Dermatology13145 Kings Lake Dr Unit 104, Gibsonton, FL 33534 Directions (813) 741-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Dr sax and his staff are very professional and efficient.
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Center For Surgical Dermatology and Dermatology Associates
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Penn State University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
