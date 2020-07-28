See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. David Sax, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Sax, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sax works at University Park Dermatology in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Gibsonton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Park Dermatology
    8451 Shade Ave Ste 205, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 360-2477
  2. 2
    Apollo Beach Dermatology
    13145 Kings Lake Dr Unit 104, Gibsonton, FL 33534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 741-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Itchy Skin

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Sax, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902808462
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center For Surgical Dermatology and Dermatology Associates
    Residency
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Internship
    • Penn State University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
