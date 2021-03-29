Dr. David Scales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scales, MD
Dr. David Scales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Scales' Office Locations
Retina and Uveitis Consultants of Texas PA9623 Huebner Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 615-6565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Skales since 2019 and am extremely happy with him and his staff. My eyes are doing much, much better and if I have a flare-up, he always gives me the best treatment.
About Dr. David Scales, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164412029
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St U|Ohio St U Columbus
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Malcolm Grow Medical Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Scales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scales has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scales speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.