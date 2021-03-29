Overview of Dr. David Scales, MD

Dr. David Scales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Scales works at Retina/Uveitis Consulttx PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.