Dr. David Scapini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Scapini works at Lakeshore ENT in Rochester, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Tonsillitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.