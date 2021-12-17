Dr. David Scapini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scapini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scapini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Scapini, MD
Dr. David Scapini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Scapini works at
Dr. Scapini's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeshore Ent. Center1202 Walton Blvd Ste 201, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 652-0044
-
2
Lakeshore Ear, Nose & Throat Center11080 Hall Rd Ste A, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 254-7200
-
3
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 652-0044MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scapini?
I really appreciate dr.scopini for the successful surgery that I had by him , to bring my normal voice back . Wish him more success and god bless him
About Dr. David Scapini, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255322129
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Med Ctr
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scapini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scapini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scapini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scapini works at
Dr. Scapini has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Tonsillitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scapini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Scapini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scapini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scapini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scapini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.