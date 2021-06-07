Overview of Dr. David Scates, MD

Dr. David Scates, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA.



Dr. Scates works at Associates in Women's Health Care in Roseville, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.