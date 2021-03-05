Dr. David Schaer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schaer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Schaer, MD
Dr. David Schaer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Schaer's Office Locations
Cardiology Associates of New Brunswick593 Cranbury Rd Ste 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 288-9639
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Schaer for over 30 years and I can without a doubt say that he saved my life. He is exceptional in his thoroughness, attention to detail and his explanation of diagnosis, as well as a very caring bedside manner which you see very rarely these days. I have maintained my good health under his care and give him the highest recommendation should you ever need a cardiologist.
About Dr. David Schaer, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- New York Hosp Cornell U
- New York Hosp Cornell U
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Schaer works at
