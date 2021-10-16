Overview

Dr. David Schaffzin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Schaffzin works at Center Colon/Rectal Health Inc in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.