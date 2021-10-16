Dr. David Schaffzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schaffzin, MD
Dr. David Schaffzin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Center for Colon & Rectal Health Inc1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 741-4910
- Doylestown Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Schaffzin saved my life.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275582587
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Schaffzin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schaffzin works at
Dr. Schaffzin has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffzin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
