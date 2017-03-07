Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Scharf, MD
Overview of Dr. David Scharf, MD
Dr. David Scharf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Scharf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Scharf's Office Locations
-
1
David Scharf MD Inc.4910 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 302, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 783-0036Wednesday12:30pm - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scharf?
Dr Scharf is the most sincere, kind physician I've ever seen. There was NO rush. He allowed me to talk and ask questions which he promptly answered
About Dr. David Scharf, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588607527
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharf works at
Dr. Scharf speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.