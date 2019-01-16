Dr. Scharff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Scharff, MD
Dr. David Scharff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
David S Scharff MD808 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 327-7114
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been going to Dr. Scharff now for over 4 years and he's simply a phenomenal doctor. He knows his stuff, stays current with medical research, and is always pleasant to interact with. His staff can be rough around the edges, but also professional and accommodating. Every time I've needed to see Dr. Scharff on short notice, they've fit me in the schedule and he's taken his time to give me ample information, proper referrals as needed, and insightful advice.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Scharff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.