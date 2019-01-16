See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Dr. David Scharff, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Scharff, MD

Dr. David Scharff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Scharff works at DAVID S SCHARFF MD in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scharff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David S Scharff MD
    808 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 327-7114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2019
    I've been going to Dr. Scharff now for over 4 years and he's simply a phenomenal doctor. He knows his stuff, stays current with medical research, and is always pleasant to interact with. His staff can be rough around the edges, but also professional and accommodating. Every time I've needed to see Dr. Scharff on short notice, they've fit me in the schedule and he's taken his time to give me ample information, proper referrals as needed, and insightful advice.
    Sean in Baltimore, MD — Jan 16, 2019
    About Dr. David Scharff, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467560839
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scharff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scharff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scharff works at DAVID S SCHARFF MD in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Scharff’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

