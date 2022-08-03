Dr. David Scheider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scheider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Scheider, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Scheider works at
Locations
-
1
South10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheider?
I recently had my second colonoscopy with Dr. Scheider. His calm, thorough professionalism was reassuring both with respect to my history and the present procedure. Most importantly, he conveys a sense of trust.
About Dr. David Scheider, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1538273776
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri School of Medicine (Columbia)
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheider works at
Dr. Scheider has seen patients for Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.