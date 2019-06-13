Dr. David Scheiner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scheiner, DO
Dr. David Scheiner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
Scheiners Clinic LLC339 Mcintosh Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 213-8277
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Always takes time with my daughter and me. Explains everything, is very knowledgeable and thorough. I am 46 years old and have been through so many doctors and I've never found one that has exceeded every single expectation until now.
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1821036641
- Mayo Medical School
- Cleveland Area Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Dr. Scheiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.