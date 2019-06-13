Overview

Dr. David Scheiner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.



Dr. Scheiner works at Scheiner Clinic in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.