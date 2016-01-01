Dr. David Schell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics2605 Kentucky Ave Ste 501, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Kosair Chldns Hosp-U Louisv
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Schell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.