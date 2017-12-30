See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. David Schenk, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.2 (13)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Schenk, MD

Dr. David Schenk, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Schenk works at SleepOne Healthcare Services in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schenk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleepcare Consultants PA
    7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 260, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-0934
  2. 2
    Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.
    10007 Huebner Rd Ste 402, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-0361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 30, 2017
    He concerned, attentive and is genuinely concerned on all problems I was facing
    Benita Gainer in Schertz, Tx — Dec 30, 2017
    Photo: Dr. David Schenk, MD
    About Dr. David Schenk, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255336061
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Schenk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schenk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schenk works at SleepOne Healthcare Services in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schenk’s profile.

    Dr. Schenk has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schenk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

