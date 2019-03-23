Dr. David Scherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scherer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Scherer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White -cardiovascular2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 912-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best. Been with him for over 20 years. Takes time to explain Great manners and always has time for me. The best.
About Dr. David Scherer, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1467482083
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
