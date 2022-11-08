Dr. David Schick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schick, MD
Overview of Dr. David Schick, MD
Dr. David Schick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Schick's Office Locations
David Schick MD247 3rd Ave Rm 203, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 353-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s not only a good diagnostician, his bedside manner is great as well!!
About Dr. David Schick, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|SUNY Dwnst-Kings Co Hosp
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schick has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schick.
