Overview of Dr. David Schlitt, MD

Dr. David Schlitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Schlitt works at Mercy Clinic Pediatrics in Ballwin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Cough and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.