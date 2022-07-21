Dr. David Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. David Schmidt, MD
Dr. David Schmidt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
-
1
Gwinnett Surgical Associates95 Collier Rd NW Ste 6015, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Locals (any local)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
He is a fantastic surgeon. The staff is great, and the whole experience was great from the very beginning. I will always go to him for my General Surgery needs!!
About Dr. David Schmidt, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1366440992
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.