Dr. David Schnapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Schnapp, MD
Dr. David Schnapp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of Ny At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.
Dr. Schnapp works at
Dr. Schnapp's Office Locations
1
Lake Region Urology192 GENESEE ST, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 258-5253
2
Queens Office20811 Hillside Ave, Queens Village, NY 11427 Directions (315) 258-5253
3
Long Island Office150 Broadhollow Rd Ste 306, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 629-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Schnapp, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Tagalog and Urdu
- 1609970854
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center, New York
- Long Island Jewish Mc
- State University Of Ny At Stony Brook
- State University of New York at Binghamton
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnapp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnapp has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schnapp speaks Arabic, French, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Tagalog and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnapp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnapp.
