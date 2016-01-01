Overview of Dr. David Schnapp, MD

Dr. David Schnapp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of Ny At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.



Dr. Schnapp works at Amp Urology in Auburn, NY with other offices in Queens Village, NY and Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.