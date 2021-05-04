Dr. David Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schneider, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 15 year old daughter has received stellar treatment from Dr Schneider.
About Dr. David Schneider, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1750792982
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
