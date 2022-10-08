Overview of Dr. David Schnitzer, MD

Dr. David Schnitzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine|University of Maryland, College of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Schnitzer works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Mansfield, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.