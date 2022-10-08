See All Ophthalmologists in Mansfield, OH
Dr. David Schnitzer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (53)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Schnitzer, MD

Dr. David Schnitzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine|University of Maryland, College of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Schnitzer works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Mansfield, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schnitzer's Office Locations

    Mansfield
    273 Cline Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 756-5400
    Mansfield
    1221 S Trimble Rd Ste C2, Mansfield, OH 44907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 756-5400
    Westerville
    575 Charring Cross Dr Ste 101, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 895-0679
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Chillicothe
    24 Star Dr Unit C, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 775-2047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Called For An Appointment The Older Lady Who Took The Call Was Rude And Needed An Attitude Adjustment My Doctor Is Retiring Soon This Month And I Was To Call A S A P To Get An Appointment With A New Doctor Optomologist Which The Older Lady Who Was So Rude And Mean On The Phone Stated I Needed A Referral And Just Hung Up The Phone. Rude Rude Rude Hey Ms. Lady Older Lady Attitude School Okay ?
    Marsha Lee Morrison — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. David Schnitzer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508832981
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine/Methodist Hospital|McPherson Associates, Baylor College of Medicine
    • University Md School Med|University Of Maryland Medical System
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • University of Maryland School of Medicine|University of Maryland, College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
