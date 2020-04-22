Overview

Dr. David Schoenfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Schoenfeld works at West Georgia Dermatology in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.