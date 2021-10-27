Dr. David Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schulman, MD
Dr. David Schulman, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
South Charlotte Dermatology PC10370 Park Rd Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 542-3003
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Schulman is very compassionate and also extremely knowledgeable. The treatment plan he prescribed for my elderly father to address an ongoing sore on his foot, that had been lingering and getting worse for months, brought about significant healing within days. Though we had gone to my Dad's primary care doctor for help with this and also had home health care assess it, they were both unable to offer anything that helped. Because of Dr. Schulman's knowledge, experience and ability to correctly identify the cause and come up with a solution, my father's foot is already almost completely healed. Dr. Schulman is truly the best combination possible in a physician. He has compassion along with knowledge and experience which together are able to bring about true healing and solve issues that may have perplexed lesser doctors.
About Dr. David Schulman, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679553754
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schulman speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
