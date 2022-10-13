Dr. David Schulsinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulsinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schulsinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Schulsinger, MD
Dr. David Schulsinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Schulsinger works at
Dr. Schulsinger's Office Locations
Stony Brook Urology PC24 Research Way Ste 500, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-6280Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. shulsinger was amazing to me. So nice and very clear explaining things to you. I had a pretty severe problem and he made me feel so comfortable and I was so scared. He’s the best . So much so I wish he was an all around doctor for everything. Lol. I’m sure there’s more like him but it sucks going to a different doctor because you know they aren’t like David. Probably the best urologist we have.
About Dr. David Schulsinger, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1285661488
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulsinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulsinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulsinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulsinger works at
Dr. Schulsinger has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulsinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schulsinger speaks Chinese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulsinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulsinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulsinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulsinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.