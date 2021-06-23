Overview

Dr. David Schultz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univiersity of Cincinnati College of Medicine and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Schultz works at Alabama Cardiovascular Group in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Sylacauga, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.