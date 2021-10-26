Overview of Dr. David Schultz, MD

Dr. David Schultz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Schultz works at Nura Pain Clinic - Coon Rapids in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.