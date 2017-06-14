Dr. David Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry County Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Vanderbilt Center for Human Nutrition719 Thompson Ln Ste 20500, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 322-0128
Charles B Thorne MD1211 21st Ave S Ste 514, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 936-1288
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry County Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
No hesitation in recommending him. He is a very compassionate physician that supports you to get you well.
About Dr. David Schwartz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316034424
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- Mayo Clin
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.