Dr. David Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry County Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Vanderbilt Center for Human Nutrition in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.