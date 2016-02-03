Dr. David Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6601 Preston Rd Bldg 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
-
2
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr. David Schwartz was recommended to me by a senior doubles tennis friend. I am 70 years old so I scheduled my first cardiologist check-up visitation with annual well health maintenance with Dr. Schwartz. Dr. Schwartz was very thorough in discussion my background, health, exercise, family history, and preventative wellness programs. I was scheduled for a CT Calcium Scoring with an Aorta Chest Sonogram scheduled in 4 months. These two tests will set the bench mark for a strenuous stress test.
About Dr. David Schwartz, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1629065156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.