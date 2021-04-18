Overview of Dr. David Schwartz, MD

Dr. David Schwartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ, Willingboro, NJ and Medford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.