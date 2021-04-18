Dr. David Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schwartz, MD
Dr. David Schwartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
-
1
Advanced ENT200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
2
Woodbury620 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
-
3
Willingboro1113 Hospital Dr, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions
-
4
Medford103 Old Marlton Pike, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
Dr Schwartz was confident, knowledgeable, and courteous. He knows what he is doing. My first appointment so far went great.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770580524
- SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY Health Science Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
