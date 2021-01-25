Overview

Dr. David Schwartzman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Poland, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.