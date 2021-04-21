See All Urologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD

Urology
3.2 (44)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD

Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartzwald works at South Florida Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartzwald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Care Specialists
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 195, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 939-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Apr 21, 2021
    My husband has been seeing Dr. Schwartzwald for four years for a serious medical condition and is very pleased with the excellent, compassionate care he has received. Dr. Schwartzwald saved his life. All members of his staff are wonderful, too. Dr. Schwarzwald is very knowledgable, competent, and professional. He stays current with new treatments. He is also extremely kind and patient. Dr. Schwartzwald has a very busy practice but is never too busy to answer questions, no matter how many we have. We highly recommend Dr. Schwartzwald.
    Donna H Reynolds — Apr 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD
    About Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104878594
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartzwald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartzwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartzwald works at South Florida Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schwartzwald’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartzwald has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzwald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

