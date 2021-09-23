Overview

Dr. David Schwarz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Schwarz works at McLaren Flint Community Medical Center in Fenton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.