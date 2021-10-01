See All Gastroenterologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. David Schwimmer, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Schwimmer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schwimmer works at Florida Digestive Health Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Digestive Health Specialists
    1801 Arlington St Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 894-3490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. David Schwimmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245641380
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Schwimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwimmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwimmer works at Florida Digestive Health Specialists in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schwimmer’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwimmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.