Dr. David Scott, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Scott, MD

Dr. David Scott, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Scott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 105, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 496-1160
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kidney & Hypertension Specialists, P.A.
    1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 194, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 739-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Acidosis

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2017
    Dr. Scott was very informative and helpful. The office staff was polite and very professional. They were able to schedule an appointment rather quickly, which was greatly appreciated. I would recommend Dr. Scott to anyone.
    — Nov 20, 2017
    Photo: Dr. David Scott, MD
    About Dr. David Scott, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144267238
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wash U Sch Med-Barnes Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

