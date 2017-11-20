Dr. David Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. David Scott, MD
Dr. David Scott, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A5210 Linton Blvd Ste 105, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 496-1160Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kidney & Hypertension Specialists, P.A.1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 194, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 739-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott was very informative and helpful. The office staff was polite and very professional. They were able to schedule an appointment rather quickly, which was greatly appreciated. I would recommend Dr. Scott to anyone.
About Dr. David Scott, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1144267238
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Wash U Sch Med-Barnes Hosp
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
