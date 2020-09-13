Overview of Dr. David Seale, MD

Dr. David Seale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Seale works at DAVID R SEALE MD in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Delusional Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.